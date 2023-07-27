Critical Comparison: LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) & Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) and Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultra Clean has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Ultra Clean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightPath Technologies -14.30% -15.01% -9.17% Ultra Clean 0.40% 14.48% 6.85%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightPath Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ultra Clean 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LightPath Technologies and Ultra Clean, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

LightPath Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.45%. Ultra Clean has a consensus price target of $38.80, indicating a potential upside of 8.32%. Given LightPath Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than Ultra Clean.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.3% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Ultra Clean’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightPath Technologies $35.56 million 1.85 -$3.54 million ($0.16) -11.00 Ultra Clean $2.37 billion 0.67 $40.40 million $0.18 199.00

Ultra Clean has higher revenue and earnings than LightPath Technologies. LightPath Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultra Clean, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ultra Clean beats LightPath Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries. The company sells its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as through catalog and distribution channels in the United States and internationally. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system. It also offers various industrial and automation production equipment; fluid delivery systems consist of one or more chemical delivery units, including PFA tubing, filters, flow controllers, regulators, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; precision robotic systems; top-plate assemblies; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystem of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and other high-level assemblies. In addition, the company provides tool chamber parts cleaning and coating services; micro-contamination analysis services for tool parts, wafers and depositions, chemicals, cleanroom materials, deionized water, and airborne molecular contamination; and analytical verification services for process tool chamber part cleaning. It primarily serves original equipment manufacturing customers in the semiconductor capital equipment and semiconductor integrated device manufacturing industries, as well as display, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research equipment industries. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

