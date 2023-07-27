Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.15% from the stock’s current price.

CCI has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.06.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $112.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Crown Castle has a one year low of $103.22 and a one year high of $184.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 119,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 60,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

