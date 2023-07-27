Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.91.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFR. StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.75 per share, for a total transaction of $478,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.75 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard Willome John bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.66 per share, with a total value of $197,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,940. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,500 shares of company stock worth $818,945. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 34.0% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 401,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,336,000 after acquiring an additional 101,876 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

CFR stock opened at $115.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.86. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $92.55 and a 12-month high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $505.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

