Cummins (CMI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Cummins to post earnings of $5.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cummins to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cummins Price Performance
Cummins stock opened at $256.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.24. Cummins has a 1 year low of $200.40 and a 1 year high of $261.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Cummins Cuts Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Cummins by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cummins by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cummins
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- How to Invest in Esports
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.