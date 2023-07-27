Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. ATB Capital assumed coverage on Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered Curaleaf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Curaleaf from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Curaleaf Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Curaleaf has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.06.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $352.49 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Curaleaf will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

