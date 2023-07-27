Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CW. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.80.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $392,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 219 shares of company stock valued at $34,039 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CW opened at $193.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.27. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $136.21 and a 52-week high of $194.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.98.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

