Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,174 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 353.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1,215.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, Director Jodie W. Mclean sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,717,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,824,634.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jodie W. Mclean sold 15,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE CWK opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $17.00.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.23). Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWK shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

(Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.