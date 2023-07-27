Cutler Group LLC CA Makes New $42,000 Investment in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Avista by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avista by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Avista by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $39.38 on Thursday. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.49.

Avista Announces Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.37 million. Avista had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Avista’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Avista’s payout ratio is 98.93%.

Insider Activity at Avista

In related news, VP Scott J. Kinney acquired 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,380.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,380.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avista news, VP Scott J. Kinney bought 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,380.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,380.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $32,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,289.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,806 shares of company stock worth $2,062,843. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Avista from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Avista from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

