Cutler Group LLC CA Sells 800 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cutler Group LLC CA trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.67. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

