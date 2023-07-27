Cutler Group LLC CA Sells 9,282 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Cutler Group LLC CA cut its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 83.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,282 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 272.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Stock Up 1.5 %

LBTYA stock opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $22.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

LBTYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $870,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,546.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Further Reading

