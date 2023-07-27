Cwm LLC Acquires 1,170 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 673.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 25,999 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $95.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

