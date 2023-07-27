Cwm LLC Acquires 119 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,581.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $89.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.33. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 60.23%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

