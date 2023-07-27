Cwm LLC Acquires 14,080 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 13,538.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EJAN. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 55.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2,053.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

EJAN stock opened at $29.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.23. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $29.46.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

