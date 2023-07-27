Cwm LLC Acquires 353 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 103,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 238,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 29,121 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $75.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.91. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.35. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $89.78.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Robert Half International Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting service in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

