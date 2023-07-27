Cwm LLC Acquires 709 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. State Street Corp lifted its position in International Paper by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after buying an additional 218,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,909,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,915,000 after buying an additional 642,960 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,365,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,537,000 after buying an additional 283,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in International Paper by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,839,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,214,000 after buying an additional 413,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,991,000 after buying an additional 557,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Stock Performance

International Paper stock opened at $33.77 on Thursday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IP. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

