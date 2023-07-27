Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 8,944 Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Stock Down 0.1 %

NOCT opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.23.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

