Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 2,056.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Procore Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Procore Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,496 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $144,643.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,496 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $144,643.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 29,181 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $1,691,038.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 894,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,830,016.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,107 shares of company stock worth $14,038,685 over the last three months. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

PCOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.93.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $72.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average of $60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 0.59. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $76.25.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $213.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 36.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

