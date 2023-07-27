Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 166.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock opened at $111.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.06. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -212.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

