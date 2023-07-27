Cwm LLC Buys 1,920 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 166,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,926 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,950 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $699,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,917,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,143 shares of company stock valued at $10,798,399 over the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.31.

UBER opened at $47.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.34, a PEG ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average of $35.84.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

