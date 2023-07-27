Cwm LLC Buys New Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KOCT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 39,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KOCT opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $82.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

