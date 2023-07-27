Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 9,045 Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NAPR. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

NAPR opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.28 and a 200 day moving average of $38.95.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.