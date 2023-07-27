Cwm LLC Decreases Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu acquired 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $35,431.26. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,481.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $35,431.26. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 96,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,481.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,038.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,260 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on KDP. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $41.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 86.02%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

