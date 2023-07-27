Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALNY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,291,000 after purchasing an additional 126,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,074,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,221,000 after purchasing an additional 353,538 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,091,000 after purchasing an additional 59,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,144,000 after buying an additional 90,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $194.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.65 and a 200-day moving average of $203.28. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $242.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $319.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.53 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.