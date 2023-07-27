Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMG Group LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 22,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.77.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

