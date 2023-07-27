Cwm LLC Grows Stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 111.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $130,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $55.50 on Thursday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

