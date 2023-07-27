Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 329.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. 54.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 459,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $12,857,150.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 943,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,417,129.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,222,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,198 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $60.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.78. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is -75.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

