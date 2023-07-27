Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 42.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 40,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Genmab A/S by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 24.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,799,000 after acquiring an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Genmab A/S by 18.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GMAB. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. HSBC began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $752.20.

Genmab A/S Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $39.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.12. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business had revenue of $411.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

