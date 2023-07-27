Cwm LLC Has $323,000 Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 887 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LULU. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 173,869 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $63,321,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $206,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,492 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,556,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $364,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $378.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.50 and a 1 year high of $394.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $368.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.98.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.40.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

