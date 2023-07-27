Cwm LLC Has $327,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 87.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,561 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770,054 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,287,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,688 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,996,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,361,000 after acquiring an additional 308,451 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,983,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,416,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,240,000 after acquiring an additional 595,210 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BIV opened at $75.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $80.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.85.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

