Cwm LLC Has $330,000 Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Activity

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $251,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $251,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $67,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,304.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 135,934 shares of company stock worth $7,625,110 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $62.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.92. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $62.84.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.75%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

