Cwm LLC Has $330,000 Stock Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,987 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ChargePoint by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in ChargePoint by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.37. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $41,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at $34,138,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 412,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $3,737,041.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $41,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,138,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 822,111 shares of company stock worth $7,175,107. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America raised ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.52.

ChargePoint Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

