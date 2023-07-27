Cwm LLC Has $347,000 Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kellogg by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,169,000 after purchasing an additional 87,624 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,431,000 after purchasing an additional 552,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

Kellogg Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $6,541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,831,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,550,523.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $6,541,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,831,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,550,523.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,328 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $67.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.41. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.55.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 97.52%.

About Kellogg

(Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.