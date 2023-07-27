Cwm LLC Has $351,000 Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Cwm LLC cut its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 371.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Z stock opened at $53.65 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $55.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day moving average is $45.33.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $292,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,192.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,192.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $163,321.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,694. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on Z shares. TheStreet upgraded Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

