Cwm LLC Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 569.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STLD. Bank of America cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.44.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $103.76 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $69.12 and a one year high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.84.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

