Cwm LLC Has $363,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.76.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $61.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $105.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -7.38%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

