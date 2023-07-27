Cwm LLC Has $381,000 Stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IPAY opened at $44.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.21. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $47.49.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

