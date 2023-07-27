Cwm LLC Has $39.73 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,091 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,667 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $129.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $130.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

