Cwm LLC Has $390,000 Stock Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Free Report) by 437.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWAN. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 70,873.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,086,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,085,070 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,013,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,679,000 after buying an additional 46,992 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 716,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after buying an additional 43,791 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 395.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 40,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,188,000.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $28.57.

About Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

