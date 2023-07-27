Cwm LLC Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,708,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 557,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after buying an additional 119,603 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,546,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,188,000. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,162,000.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HNDL stock opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average is $20.11. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $22.58.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Announces Dividend

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.1198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

