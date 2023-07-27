Cwm LLC Has $423,000 Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at $42,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on LW. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.40.

Shares of LW opened at $101.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

