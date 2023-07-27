Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,386,000 after buying an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSIC stock opened at $79.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.21. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $1,800,343.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,973,520.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,019 shares of company stock worth $5,651,018. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

About Henry Schein



Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

