Cwm LLC Increases Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,058 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,214 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 25,636 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 1,764.9% in the first quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 220,208 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after buying an additional 208,400 shares during the last quarter. 6.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Trading Down 1.7 %

BHP opened at $63.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.88. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHP Group Company Profile

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,512.00.

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.