Cwm LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 62,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGX opened at $11.41 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $13.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

