Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 370.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCOM. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 180.2% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

FCOM stock opened at $41.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $662.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.04. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $42.21.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

