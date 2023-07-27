Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 305.5% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 36,059 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $79.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.52. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.37 and a 12-month high of $82.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2478 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

