Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 223.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGK opened at $240.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.89 and a twelve month high of $245.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.23.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

