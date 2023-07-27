Cwm LLC Purchases 1,723 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 70.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter valued at $287,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:RJF opened at $110.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.04. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.81 and a 200 day moving average of $100.11.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RJF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.71.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

