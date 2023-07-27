Cwm LLC Purchases 179 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after buying an additional 146,048 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in State Street by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,517,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,069,000 after buying an additional 60,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in State Street by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after buying an additional 1,430,237 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in State Street by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,161,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,831,000 after buying an additional 107,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in State Street by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,361,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,747,000 after buying an additional 67,370 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Trading Up 1.0 %

STT opened at $71.47 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.41.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.50 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.17.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

