Cwm LLC Purchases 2,401 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.45.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

