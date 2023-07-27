Cwm LLC Purchases 318 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,834 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $99.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.60. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $116.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

COIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.28.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.65 per share, for a total transaction of $5,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,221,844 shares in the company, valued at $72,882,994.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.65 per share, with a total value of $5,965,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,221,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,882,994.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 74,375 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $5,206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,651 shares of company stock worth $31,064,713 over the last 90 days. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

